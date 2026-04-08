2026 TN elections | Nagercoil: PM Narendra Modi to hold roadshow on April 15

Speaking to reporters in Nagercoil, Nagenthran stated that the roadshow will be held from Vepamoodu junction to Vadassery MGR statue. Detailed information regarding the Prime Minister’s arrival time is yet to be finalised, he added.

Party functionaries and cadres from six Assembly constituencies in Kanniyakumari district, along with alliance partners, are expected to participate in large numbers.

Nagenthran said the NDA would win more than 180 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Referring to the NEET issue, he stated that the DMK had promised to abolish the exam ahead of the previous election but had not done so, adding that the BJP had already clarified its stand on the matter.

On actor Vijay’s campaign in southern districts, he said there would be no impact, claiming that a shift in public opinion had already taken place in favour of the NDA.