Modi, Nabin to spearhead NDA’s campaign push in Tamil Nadu

Party functionaries said the tour is aimed at strengthening booth-level mobilisation and consolidating support in southern districts. "The focus is on direct voter outreach and cadre activation in crucial segments," a senior BJP leader told DT Next.

On April 15, Modi will visit Kanniyakumari to hold a roadshow, campaigning for NDA candidates, including MR Gandhi in Nagercoil and S Vijayadharani in Vilavancode.