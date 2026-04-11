Modi, Nabin to spearhead NDA’s campaign push in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The BJP will roll out a high-decibel campaign across Tamil Nadu over the next few days, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its national president Nitin Nabin set to spearhead outreach in key constituencies.
As per the party's schedule, Nabin will campaign on Sunday and Monday in Sattur, Ramanathapuram, and Madurai South, canvassing for NDA candidates, including Nainar Nagenthran, GBS K Nagendran, and Raama Sreenivasan. He will also address meetings in Aranthangi, Gandharvakottai and Thanjavur, backing nominees such as Kavitha Srikanth, C Udhayakumar and 'Karuppu' M Muruganandam.
Party functionaries said the tour is aimed at strengthening booth-level mobilisation and consolidating support in southern districts. "The focus is on direct voter outreach and cadre activation in crucial segments," a senior BJP leader told DT Next.
On April 15, Modi will visit Kanniyakumari to hold a roadshow, campaigning for NDA candidates, including MR Gandhi in Nagercoil and S Vijayadharani in Vilavancode.