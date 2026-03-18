Minorities safer in BJP-ruled states than TN: Dhinakaran

TIRUCHY: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday claimed that minorities are safer in BJP-ruled states than in Tamil Nadu, accusing the DMK of creating a “false narrative.”
Addressing a protest organised by the NDA against the DMK government in Thanjavur, Dhinakaran charged that law and order has deteriorated in the State, claiming women and children were unsafe and that drug abuse was affecting students.
He alleged that the DMK government was focused on propaganda rather than governance. “Instead of addressing law and order issues, the DMK projects itself as a protector of the people through false claims,” he said.
Recalling the AIADMK regime under former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Dhinakaran said anti-social elements had been curbed then, but were now operating freely with political backing.
Reiterating his charge, he said the DMK’s portrayal of the BJP as anti-minority was misleading and maintained that minorities felt more secure in BJP-ruled states.
On the political front, Dhinakaran said the split among AIADMK supporters in 2021 had helped the DMK secure a comfortable victory.
He claimed that cadres were now united and expressed confidence that the AIADMK-led NDA would perform strongly in the upcoming Assembly elections.