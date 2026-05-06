Madras HC issues notice on plea against Perarivalan’s enrolment as Advocate

CHENNAI: A plea has been filed in the Madras High Court challenging the enrolment of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, as an advocate with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
The vacation bench of Justice S Sounthar and Justice PB Balaji has issued notice to the Bar Council of India, Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Chairman of the Enrolment Committee, and Perarivalan, returnable by four weeks.
It may be noted that Perarivalan, who was released by the Supreme Court in 2022, enrolled as an Advocate on April 27 this year.
B Ravi Raja, a resident of Chennai, has filed a plea, stating that the Supreme Court did not acquit Perarivalan but had only released him using an extraordinary constitutional relief under Article 142 of the Constitution.
The petitioner pointed out that, as per the Advocates Act, no person shall be admitted as an advocate on the State roll if he is convicted of an offence involving moral turpitude.
Raja submitted that the Bar Council's power of enrolment is coupled with a duty to scrutinise the antecedents of the applicant, the existence of disqualifications and overall fitness to enter the profession.
He further submitted that Perarivalan's enrolment would undermine the public confidence in the legal profession because his remission does not erase his conviction.
The petitioner has thus sought direction to the Bar Council of India and the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to restrict Perarivalan from practising as an advocate. An interim relief has also been sought to suspend Perarivalan's enrolment till the disposal of the plea.