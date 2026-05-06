Madras HC issues notice on plea against Perarivalan’s enrolment as Advocate

The vacation bench of Justice S Sounthar and Justice PB Balaji has issued notice to the Bar Council of India, Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Chairman of the Enrolment Committee, and Perarivalan, returnable by four weeks.

It may be noted that Perarivalan, who was released by the Supreme Court in 2022, enrolled as an Advocate on April 27 this year.

B Ravi Raja, a resident of Chennai, has filed a plea, stating that the Supreme Court did not acquit Perarivalan but had only released him using an extraordinary constitutional relief under Article 142 of the Constitution.

The petitioner pointed out that, as per the Advocates Act, no person shall be admitted as an advocate on the State roll if he is convicted of an offence involving moral turpitude.