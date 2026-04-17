DMK's Kanimozhi hits back at PM Modi, says black is colour of goddess Kali

Intervening in the debate on amendment to the women's reservation law in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi had taken a swipe at DMK members in the House for wearing black clothes to protest the amendment bill, saying it works as a 'kala tika' to ward off evil eye.

Referring to the black clothes and flags, he said there is a tradition to apply 'kala tika' before commencing a good work for which he thanks them.

Participating in the debate on Friday, Kanimozhi, who was dressed in a black saree, said she is "surprised that people who are there to defend Hindutva were not reminded of goddess Kali, the dark goddess who wears black".

She also said black is also the colour of DMK's intellectual leader Periyar, who has taught them to fight till the end.

Besides Kanimozhi, other DMK MPs were also dressed in black in the House.