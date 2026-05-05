Local leaders told us if Rahul Gandhi campaigned with Vijay, 180-190 seats can be won: Chodankar

Addressing the fallout of this decision, Chodankar admitted that many party workers were left angry, with some moving toward or even contesting for the TVK.

"Our cadres got angry, our voters also, and then they moved towards the TVK," he added.

However, he dismissed claims that the decision was influenced by a few individuals for personal interest, asserting that the party took a concise decision after careful consideration.

On the prospect of post-poll alliances, he stated that he has updated Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on the present political situation.

Emphasising that the party would respect the people's mandate rather than trying to manipulate it, Chodankar said the AICC leadership would ultimately take a call that serves the best interests of Tamil Nadu's culture and ideology.

"The mandate of the people is for a change. So, we also have to bow before the mandate that is given by the people of Tamil Nadu. We don't want to, you know, manipulate the mandate and go against the mandate of the people."