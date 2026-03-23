Kongu always DMK's bastion, says DyCM Udhayanidhi

Addressing a consultative meeting of youth wing functionaries in Coimbatore, he urged party cadres to counter claims by rival parties that the region, particularly Coimbatore, remains their bastion.



“Not just Coimbatore, but the entire western belt must be proven as a DMK fortress through electoral success,” he said, while stressing the importance of a coordinated grassroots campaign.



He directed youth wing members to intensify door-to-door outreach, highlighting welfare schemes and development initiatives implemented over the past five years under Chief Minister MK Stalin.



Taking a swipe at the BJP, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the party was attempting to expand its footprint in the State, but its political strategies would not work out in Tamil Nadu. He further remarked that the election has effectively become a contest between “Delhi and Tamil Nadu,” criticising Edappadi K Palaniswami for holding frequent consultations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alliance matters by visiting Delhi.