KMDK emerges sole ally firmly behind DMK

Amid CPM politburo member K Balakrishnan bringing back memories of dissatisfaction over the denial of due seats, while acknowledging a youth wave, apparently placing it against entrenched Dravidian majors, trusted ally VCK has also raised a war cry, saying that the incumbent would have been in a much worse position if not for their decision to remain with the Secular Progressive Alliance. Smaller party KMDK is the only solace for the DMK alliance, for now.