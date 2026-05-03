KMDK emerges sole ally firmly behind DMK

CHENNAI: Amid hostile overtures from bigger allies, the ruling DMK may find solace in the Kongu outfit KMDK, which expressed confidence that the ruling party would perform far better than opinion poll predictions and form the government of its own.
After meeting DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran said that every family that benefited from the government's welfare scheme are standing behind it. "The DMK will win more seats than predicted, " Eswaran said.
As of now, KMDK is the only ally that is fully standing behind DMK at this time, amid pollsters predicting tough times for the Dravidian major. Even though TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai also met MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam to discuss the alliance's poll prospects, Congress insiders, including Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar, have raised a voice of dissent.
Amid CPM politburo member K Balakrishnan bringing back memories of dissatisfaction over the denial of due seats, while acknowledging a youth wave, apparently placing it against entrenched Dravidian majors, trusted ally VCK has also raised a war cry, saying that the incumbent would have been in a much worse position if not for their decision to remain with the Secular Progressive Alliance. Smaller party KMDK is the only solace for the DMK alliance, for now.