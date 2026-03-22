In last-minute effort, Chidambaran to call on Stalin to revive stalled talks in Puducherry

According to sources, the Congress party is keen to contest 17 of the 30 Assembly seats, and has informally proposed allocating 11 seats to the DMK, while offering one seat each to the VCK and the CPI.

However, the DMK is said to be pushing for a more balanced formula, reportedly seeking an equal share of seats, which has led to the current impasse. Efforts to resolve the issue on Saturday failed to yield any breakthrough.