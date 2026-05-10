I am not a messiah, I am one among you: Vijay opens tenure with emotional appeal, transparency promise

CHENNAI: In a speech that blended emotion, political signalling and governance priorities, newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday sought to position himself as an accessible and transparent leader, while cautioning that his government had inherited a grave fiscal situation from the previous regime.
Delivering his maiden address moments after taking oath at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here, Vijay said he was neither a messiah nor a man born into privilege, but an ordinary individual shaped by hardship and public affection.
“I know what poverty is. I know what hunger is. I am not from a royal lineage. I am a normal son of an assistant film director. I am one among you, your son, your brother,” Vijay said, in an emotionally charged speech that repeatedly underlined his bond with the people of Tamil Nadu.
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder said he entered politics to repay a debt of gratitude to the people who elevated him in cinema and later embraced his political journey despite criticism and resistance.
In a politically loaded remark, Vijay claimed that the State’s finances were under severe stress and said his government would soon place a White Paper before the public detailing Tamil Nadu’s fiscal position.
“We have assumed office at a time when huge debts have been left behind and the treasury has been emptied,” he said, adding that his administration would function with complete transparency and without secrecy in political dealings.
Seeking patience from the public, the first-time Chief Minister said his government would implement promises in a phased manner and asked people to give him some time to stabilise the administration.
Vijay identified women’s safety, law and order, anti-drug measures, education, healthcare, ration distribution, drinking water supply and transport infrastructure as immediate priorities of his government.
In one of the strongest portions of the speech, Vijay issued a warning against corruption and declared there would be only one power centre in the administration under his leadership.
"Not a single paisa of people’s money will be touched. Vijay will not commit mistakes, nor allow anyone around him to do so,” he asserted.
Projecting an inclusive political message, Vijay reaffirmed his commitment to secularism and social justice, while assuring minorities that his government would stand firmly with them. He also thanked alliance leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Left parties and VCK leadership for backing the formation of the new government.