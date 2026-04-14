GOP's hard-won 28 seats at stake as scion's absence rakes up rift with Stalin talks

Even as all party leaders are focusing on high-voltage campaigns for the upcoming polls, the Congress scion is missing in action. TNCC candidates and state leaders, trying their best to prove a point to the DMK by winning in the polls, are not enthused by Rahul Gandhi's coldness.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai and other state-level leaders are busy with their statewide tours. However, the party is seeking more support from Delhi, as the cadre want to see Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on the ground, the most credible faces of the party who could pull votes in favour of the Grand Old Party.