From Vijay''s driver''s son to TVK candidate: The story behind viral video

The viral video from the candidate announcement event on March 29 captured the raw, emotional moment as Sabarinathan broke down in tears, only for the actor-turned-politician to personally wipe them away and hug him.

The fact that Sabarinathan is the son of Vijay's long-time driver-turned-PA Rajendran - who stood by visibly moved as his son was comforted by the star - turned the story into an overnight hit.

The political debut almost did not happen, Sabarinathan told PTI. His father, like most Indian fathers, wanted his son to become an engineer.

"So, he took loans and borrowed money from where he could and ensured that I became an engineer," Sabarinathan said.