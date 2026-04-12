From Jaya to Modi, Palaniswami's 'prostration' politics changes with time: Udhayanidhi

Udhayanidhi, campaigning for DMK's Mannargudi candidate and Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, sought to frame the 2026 Assembly election as a battle between "slaves and self-respect".

"As long as J Jayalalithaa (late AIADMK leader) was there, (he held) her feet. After she died, V K Sasikala's feet. After she went to jail, T T V Dhinakaran's feet. Now, he goes to Delhi and says, I will only hang onto Modi's feet, and he is hanging there."