Politics

From 1967 and 1977 to 2026: Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM, ushers in new political era

Clad in a dark western suit and overcoat, Vijay took oath in the name of the Constitution of India before Governor in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at a packed Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here, amid thunderous chants of “Vijay… TVK…” from cadres and supporters.