Firm on secularism, alliance only with people: Vijay

CHENNAI: Sipping porridge at an Iftar party organised by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at Mamallapuram on Wednesday, actor and party founder president Vijay reiterated his secular credentials and dismissed speculation about possible political alliances, especially with the BJP.
Refusing talks of a behind-the-scenes deal to join the AIADMK-led NDA in the State, he said rumours had been circulating since his entry into politics, including claims that he belonged to one political "team" or another.
Vijay said it was already clear that he represented the "people's team" and not any particular political camp. According to him, when attempts to spread other allegations failed, some began spreading "false propaganda" claiming that he would join one alliance or another, a claim that contradicted party senior leader Aadhav Arjuna's assertion that TVK was offered big inducements to join the saffron party's alliance.
Vijay said such reports might have caused confusion among the public, and therefore clarified his stand again openly. "We will never compromise on our secular ideology or our commitment to social justice. We remain firm that the government must be formed under our leadership," he said.
Recalling his remarks at the party's first conference, Vijay said there would be no compromises in politics for anyone or for any reason. "There is no question of any such negotiations," he added.
However, his 'clarification' contradicted the party's general secretary (election management), Aadhav Arjuna, who claimed that Vijay was offered the Chief Minister's post and an equal share of seats as part of an alliance, but rejected the proposal.
Addressing a party rally in Chennai on Tuesday, Arjuna said Vijay would not succumb to pressure from Delhi to secure the post of Chief Minister. "They gave us all kinds of offers, from 50 to 90 seats. But all that Vijay said was that he wanted the trust of the people and not the post," he said.
Arjuna's remarks came amid media reports suggesting that the BJP was holding secret talks with the TVK.