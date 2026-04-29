Exit polls predict DMK to retain Tamil Nadu, UDF return in Kerala, BJP edge in West Bengal

NEW DELHI/ CHENNAI: Several exit polls on Wednesday predicted a return of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, a comeback by the Congress-led UDF in Kerala after 10 years, a thumping victory for the BJP in Assam and a clear edge for the party over the ruling TMC in West Bengal. Counting is scheduled for May 4.
Some pollsters predicted a big win for the TMC in Bengal and a hung House in Tamil Nadu, with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerging as a spoiler for the DMK. While most projections give the DMK and its allies between 125 and 160 seats in the 234-member assembly, the India Today-Axis My India poll suggests a dramatic breakthrough for TVK, projecting it to win 98 to 120 seats.
According to Axis My India, the DMK alliance may win 92-110 seats, and the AIADMK just 22-32. TVK is estimated to capture around 35% of the vote share, matching the DMK’s projected 35%.
Pradeep Gupta of Axis My India said TVK performed exceptionally well in the Chennai region. The half-way mark to form a government in Tamil Nadu is 118 seats.
Almost all forecast a return to power for the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry.
In Bengal, while most exit polls predicted a BJP win, two pollsters, People's Pulse and Janmat polls, predicted a big win for TMC. People's Pulse predicted the TMC would get 177-187 seats, BJP 95-110, Left Front 0-1 and the Congress 1-3. Most polls gave the BJP an edge or a victory in Bengal.
In Kerala, Axis My India forecast that the UDF would get 78-90 seats, LDF 49-62 and NDA 0-3. People's Pulse predicted that the Congress-led UDF would get 75-85 seats, the LDF 55-65 and the NDA 0-3.
Matrize forecast 60-65 seats for the LDF, 70-75 seats for the UDF and 3-5 seats for the NDA.
In Assam, Axis My India predicted a sweep for the BJP, forecasting 88-100 seats for the BJP and its allies and 24-36 seats for the Congress and its partners.
People's Pulse predicted that the NDA would get 68-72 seats in Assam while the Congress plus would secure in the range of 22-26 seats.