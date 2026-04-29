Exit polls predict DMK to retain Tamil Nadu, UDF return in Kerala, BJP edge in West Bengal

Some pollsters predicted a big win for the TMC in Bengal and a hung House in Tamil Nadu, with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerging as a spoiler for the DMK. While most projections give the DMK and its allies between 125 and 160 seats in the 234-member assembly, the India Today-Axis My India poll suggests a dramatic breakthrough for TVK, projecting it to win 98 to 120 seats.

According to Axis My India, the DMK alliance may win 92-110 seats, and the AIADMK just 22-32. TVK is estimated to capture around 35% of the vote share, matching the DMK’s projected 35%.