EPS trades risk to AMMK in Nehru's turf, finds solace in Srirangam

TIRUCHY: The AIADMK’s seat-sharing calculus in Tiruchy reflects a clear strategic trade-off, ceding the politically hostile Tiruchy West to the ally AMMK while securing its stronghold, Srirangam, a constituency it was unwilling to risk losing even within the NDA, which the BJP sought.
Tiruchy West, the home turf of DMK heavyweight and minister KN Nehru, has long been a difficult terrain for the AIADMK. A consolidation of minority voters—seen as favouring the DMK, particularly after the AIADMK’s alignment with the BJP—has steadily eroded the party’s prospects in this segment since 2016. The reluctance to field a candidate there is not new; it underscores a structural disadvantage that the party appears unwilling to confront directly this time.
By allocating the seat to the AMMK, the AIADMK has effectively outsourced a high-risk contest. The AMMK, keen to stay politically relevant, has stepped in with former MLA M Rajasekaran as a probable candidate.
Though not a local face, Rajasekaran has positioned himself as a vocal critic of Nehru, particularly on social media, suggesting the contest may be more combative in tone than competitive in numbers. The AMMK’s initial preference, former mayor Sarubala R Thondaiman, reportedly declined the offer, pointing to limited enthusiasm even within the ally’s ranks.
In contrast, the AIADMK’s assertiveness over Srirangam reveals where its priorities lie. The constituency, seen as both electorally favourable and symbolically significant, was also on the BJP’s wishlist, setting up a quiet but firm tussle within the alliance. That the AIADMK retained Srirangam signals its negotiating leverage and unwillingness to dilute its core electoral base.
R Manoharan, former Chief Whip and organising secretary, has secured the leadership’s backing for the seat. His early groundwork in the constituency has now gained momentum with the confirmation.
Taken together, the twin decisions underline the AIADMK's pragmatic approach—minimise exposure in adversarial constituencies while consolidating winnable bastions. In Tiruchy, the party is not attempting to expand the battlefield; it is choosing where to fight.