EPS trades risk to AMMK in Nehru's turf, finds solace in Srirangam

Tiruchy West, the home turf of DMK heavyweight and minister KN Nehru, has long been a difficult terrain for the AIADMK. A consolidation of minority voters—seen as favouring the DMK, particularly after the AIADMK’s alignment with the BJP—has steadily eroded the party’s prospects in this segment since 2016. The reluctance to field a candidate there is not new; it underscores a structural disadvantage that the party appears unwilling to confront directly this time.



By allocating the seat to the AMMK, the AIADMK has effectively outsourced a high-risk contest. The AMMK, keen to stay politically relevant, has stepped in with former MLA M Rajasekaran as a probable candidate.

Though not a local face, Rajasekaran has positioned himself as a vocal critic of Nehru, particularly on social media, suggesting the contest may be more combative in tone than competitive in numbers. The AMMK’s initial preference, former mayor Sarubala R Thondaiman, reportedly declined the offer, pointing to limited enthusiasm even within the ally’s ranks.