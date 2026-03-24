EPS stops BJP at 27, blunts DMK’s ‘Delhi control’ attack

CHENNAI: In a move that directly counters the DMK's sustained "Delhi control" charge, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has capped the BJP's seat share at 27 in the NDA for the upcoming Assembly elections, despite the national party pressing for a significantly higher allocation.
The outcome assumes political significance as it comes amid repeated assertions by the ruling DMK that Palaniswami has ceded ground to the BJP. Chief Minister MK Stalin has framed the election as a contest between "Tamil Nadu and NDA / Tamil Nadu and Delhi", while criticising Palaniswami's frequent visits to the national capital and his meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
However, the final contours of the alliance suggest a calibrated negotiation. BJP leaders were understood to have sought between 35 and 40 seats, but eventually settled for 27, reflecting a pattern seen in 2021, when the party's expectations were scaled down from 90 to 20 seats.
According to senior BJP functionaries involved in the discussions, Palaniswami anchored the talks around winnability rather than numerical expansion. "The emphasis was on constituencies where the party has a realistic chance. It was not about inflating numbers but ensuring results. With smaller allies contesting on the lotus symbol, our overall presence will effectively exceed the agreed figure," a leader familiar with the negotiations told DT Next.
Sources said key discussions were held in New Delhi, with Amit Shah playing a central role in bringing allies on board. At the same time, the formal announcement of the agreement at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai is seen as a conscious political signal.
"There was a perception that decisions were being driven from Delhi. The manner in which the agreement was finalised and announced has addressed that," the leader added.
The renewed AIADMK-BJP alignment follows the NDA's independent outing in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where it secured around 18 per cent of the vote and emerged as a third force in the State.
In contrast, the DMK has increased the Congress's share to 28 seats, up from 25 in 2021. While the ruling alliance has projected this as continuity, NDA leaders view it as a reflection of dependence on allies who have not tested their strength independently in recent years.
As the campaign narrative sharpens, Palaniswami's handling of the alliance arithmetic shifts the focus from accusations of subservience to questions of political leverage, setting up a contest where perception and negotiation are likely to be as critical as numbers.