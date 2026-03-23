EPS inks pact with allies; BJP gains 7, PMK loses 5

In total, 56 constituencies have been allocated to alliance partners, which leaves 176 seats for the AIADMK, including seats to be given to some minor and marginal partners .



In the 2021 Assembly elections, the AIADMK had contested 179 seats on its own symbol, while seven allies contested 12 constituencies under the Two Leaves symbol, taking the total to 191 seats. The PMK had contested 23 seats and the BJP 20 seats on their respective symbols in that election.



Apart from the main partners, the alliance also includes the Tamil Maanila Congress, Puthiya Neethi Katchi, Puratchi Bharatham, Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, and the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi. The agreements with them will be formalised separately.



The deal marked an end to the hard bargains within the alliance that has been on for several weeks. Sources said the talks were stuck after the BJP sought a higher number of seats and also constituencies that are AIADMK strongholds. There were also differences after the BJP sought to field candidates from smaller allies on its lotus symbol.