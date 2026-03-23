EPS inks pact with allies; BJP gains 7, PMK loses 5

CHENNAI: After hectic parleys between the AIADMK and the Centre-ruling BJP that took place in Chennai and Delhi for several days, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday finalised and signed seat-sharing agreement with key alliance partners ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections.
As per the agreement announced by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is leading the coalition in Tamil Nadu, it has allotted 27 seats to the BJP, seven more than last time, making it the second-largest party in the alliance. The PMK, which had occupied the number two position in 2021 polls, recorded a fall in its share to 18 seats from 23. Another key ally, TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK, will contest from 11 seats.
In total, 56 constituencies have been allocated to alliance partners, which leaves 176 seats for the AIADMK, including seats to be given to some minor and marginal partners .
In the 2021 Assembly elections, the AIADMK had contested 179 seats on its own symbol, while seven allies contested 12 constituencies under the Two Leaves symbol, taking the total to 191 seats. The PMK had contested 23 seats and the BJP 20 seats on their respective symbols in that election.
Apart from the main partners, the alliance also includes the Tamil Maanila Congress, Puthiya Neethi Katchi, Puratchi Bharatham, Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, and the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi. The agreements with them will be formalised separately.
The deal marked an end to the hard bargains within the alliance that has been on for several weeks. Sources said the talks were stuck after the BJP sought a higher number of seats and also constituencies that are AIADMK strongholds. There were also differences after the BJP sought to field candidates from smaller allies on its lotus symbol.
Palaniswami held multiple rounds of discussions in Delhi, including meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On Monday, Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal arrived in Chennai and, after consultations with BJP leaders, visited the AIADMK headquarters where the agreement was formally signed between Palaniswami and leaders of the alliance parties.