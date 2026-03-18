Election expenditure monitoring committee recover Rs 2.37 crore cash in Tamil Nadu

Apart from the cash of Rs 2.37 crore, precious metals and other articles were also seized, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

Articles that are suspectedly meant for distribution to voters as freebies worth Rs 20.80 crore, and precious metals worth Rs 16.42 crore were seized, she added.

Rs 18 lakh worth of liquor and Rs 2.88 crore worth of other drugs were also seized, according to Patnaik.

"The expenditure monitoring teams and agencies have intensified surveillance and coordination mechanisms to curb the distribution of illicit cash, inducements and other prohibited materials," Patnaik said in an official release here.