Election Commission taking steps for safety, HC shoots down DMK man's plea for temporary office

Muthukumaraparthiban then filed a petition before the High Court contesting the rejection, which came up for hearing before a division bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan. Senior counsel NR Elango, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the temporary office was intended only for election-related work for about 20 days. He argued that the EC's order would impede the effective conduct of election work and sought the court's intervention.

Niranjan Rajagopalan, representing the poll body, submitted that several issues had arisen earlier due to the establishment of a large number of temporary sheds, some of which were misused. Following prior directions, many such sheds had been closed, and a recent untoward incident in the Karur district had prompted the EC to adopt precautionary measures to ensure the safety of partymen and the public.