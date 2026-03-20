Election Commission enables filling out nomination forms online

CHENNAI: The Election Commission has clarified that candidates can download their nomination papers online and fill them out, making the process easier.
The Election Department has enabled candidates to download nomination papers online from its official website (www.tnelection.gov.in) for the upcoming Assembly election.
Officials said candidates can download the forms, fill them out with the required details, and submit them, along with the necessary documents, to the returning officer.
For independent candidates or those not belonging to recognised political parties, the nomination must include details and signatures of at least ten proposers, as per election rules.
Meanwhile, officials deployed on election duty are eligible to cast their votes by postal ballot. They must submit an intimation letter to the assistant returning officer (ARO) of their respective constituency.
The intimation letter for postal voting can also be downloaded from the Election Department's website, officials added.