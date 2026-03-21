TN Polls: Election Commission deploys 300 Central Armed Police Forces companies

CHENNAI: Over 300 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been deployed in the State to ensure free and fair elections in the upcoming Assembly polls.
Reviewing poll preparedness, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik held a meeting with police nodal officers and officials from key departments at the Secretariat on Saturday. She instructed officials to strengthen security arrangements, particularly at sensitive polling stations.
Officials said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has already identified around 800 sensitive and vulnerable booths in Chennai district alone, while similar identification across the State will be completed within a week.
The ECI has approved 75,032 polling booths across 234 constituencies for the election.
Meanwhile, enforcement teams have intensified action following the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Authorities have so far seized Rs. 23.74 crore in cash, liquor, precious metals and freebies worth Rs. 75.03 crore, and drugs worth Rs. 5.63 crore.
The seizures were carried out by flying squads and static surveillance teams across the State.
The CEO also said that the facility for inclusion of names in the electoral roll remains open. Eligible citizens can apply by submitting Form 6 through the Election Department's website (www.elections.tn.gov.in)
Officials said strict monitoring and enhanced deployment of forces are aimed at ensuring a peaceful and transparent electoral process across Tamil Nadu.