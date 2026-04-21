Edappadi K Palaniswami's rise: From AIADMK cadre to Chief Minister

CHENNAI: AIADMK's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami represents the most unique aspect of the Dravidian party — of letting humble cadres rise in ranks. AIADMK is a party that gives space to those who are honest to the party and serve the public. From starting out as a branch secretary in Salem's Koneripatti to becoming the General Secretary, Palaniswami's rise through the party ranks has been remarkable.
Edappadi K Palaniswami was born to Karuppa Gounder and Thavasi Ammal in Siluvampalayam village of Edappadi taluk, Salem. During his early years, he made a living by selling jaggery in the neighbouring areas. He was drawn into the AIADMK due to his admiration of the party's founder, actor and charismatic leader, MG Ramachandran. Following the party's launch in 1972, Palaniswami enrolled himself as a grassroots-level cadre of the party.
Palanisami's assumption of office as the AIADMK's branch secretary for Koneripatti marked the very first official responsibility he undertook within the party hierarchy. Although he did not secure a victory in the 1986 Siluvampalayam Panchayat Council elections, he remained steadfast in his commitment to the party.
Following the demise of MGR on December 24, 1987, which branched the party into two factions, Palaniswami chose to stand firm and pledge his loyalty to the faction led by late former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
In the 1989 Legislative Assembly elections, Palaniswami contested from the Edappadi constituency under the 'Rooster' symbol —representing the faction led by J Jayalalithaa. He was voted to power as the MLA by a significant margin.
The DMK government formed at that time was dissolved within a year, with fresh elections held in 1991. In that election, Palaniswami was re-elected as the MLA, contesting under the 'two leaves' symbol.
He rose through the ranks gradually, serving as the Joint Secretary of the Salem North District Unit in 1990, the Secretary of the Salem North District Unit in 1991, the Chairman of the Salem District Milk Producers' Cooperative Union in 1993, the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation in 2001, and the Party's Propaganda Secretary in 2006.
After serving as the MLA for the Edappadi constituency for two consecutive terms, Palaniswami lost the 1996 election. However, the confidence Jayalalithaa reposed in him led to his victory in the 1998 Parliamentary election, in which he contested from the Tiruchengode constituency. He served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for only one year, before facing elections yet again.
Although he failed to secure a victory in the subsequent two Parliamentary elections, he was entrusted with various party responsibilities, including the posts of Propaganda Secretary and Organising Secretary.
Following his victory in the 2011 election, Jayalalithaa entrusted Palaniswami with a ministerial portfolio for the very first time. He was appointed as the Minister for Highways and Minor Ports. During this period, Jayalalithaa assigned him various additional responsibilities, such as the post of Headquarters Secretary of the AIADMK and Secretary of the Salem Suburban District Unit.
In the 2016 Legislative Assembly election, Palaniswami secured a victory in the Edappadi constituency for the fourth time. During the 2011–16 tenure — a period marked by frequent speculation regarding cabinet reshuffles — Palaniswami’s portfolio and ministerial position remained entirely unchanged.
Having assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu following Jayalalithaa’s demise in 2016, Edappadi K Palaniswami successfully completed his full term (2017-2021), navigating and overcoming significant challenges both within the party and in state administration.
Later, over the past five years, he has served with distinction as the Leader of the Opposition, actively taking to the field to work intensively on resolving public issues. Beyond vigorously challenging and condemning the ruling party's anti-people policies, he has successfully forged the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — bringing together various parties, including the BJP — in preparation for the upcoming 2026 Assembly election.