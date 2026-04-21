Edappadi K Palaniswami's rise: From AIADMK cadre to Chief Minister

First term as MLA

In the 1989 Legislative Assembly elections, Palaniswami contested from the Edappadi constituency under the 'Rooster' symbol —representing the faction led by J Jayalalithaa. He was voted to power as the MLA by a significant margin.

The DMK government formed at that time was dissolved within a year, with fresh elections held in 1991. In that election, Palaniswami was re-elected as the MLA, contesting under the 'two leaves' symbol.

He rose through the ranks gradually, serving as the Joint Secretary of the Salem North District Unit in 1990, the Secretary of the Salem North District Unit in 1991, the Chairman of the Salem District Milk Producers' Cooperative Union in 1993, the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation in 2001, and the Party's Propaganda Secretary in 2006.

After serving as the MLA for the Edappadi constituency for two consecutive terms, Palaniswami lost the 1996 election. However, the confidence Jayalalithaa reposed in him led to his victory in the 1998 Parliamentary election, in which he contested from the Tiruchengode constituency. He served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for only one year, before facing elections yet again.

Although he failed to secure a victory in the subsequent two Parliamentary elections, he was entrusted with various party responsibilities, including the posts of Propaganda Secretary and Organising Secretary.