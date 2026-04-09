DT Next Constituency Watch | Tiruverumbur: Civic woes persist in industrialised belt amid long-pending infra gaps

Located along the southern bank of the Cauvery, Tiruverumbur combines agrarian pockets with a strong industrial base. Major public sector units, including BHEL, Ordnance Factory and High Energy Projectile Factory, alongside MSMEs and premier institutions such as NIT-Tiruchy, IIM-Tiruchy and Bharathidasan University, contribute to a sizeable working-class electorate aligned with various trade unions.

The Kallar community remains a decisive voting bloc, with all major parties fielding candidates from the community.

Electoral history favours the DMK, which has won the seat seven times since 1967, compared to AIADMK’s three victories, while Congress, CPM and DMDK have won once each.