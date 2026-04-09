DT Next Constituency Watch | Tiruverumbur: Civic woes persist in industrialised belt amid long-pending infra gaps

TIRUCHY: Long-pending civic issues, including a demand for a service road between Palpannai and Thuvakudi on the Tiruchy–Thanjavur bypass, are set to shape the electoral battle in Tiruverumbur, where the DMK is aiming for a third consecutive win and the AIADMK is pushing for a comeback.
Other key issues include the demand to relocate the Ariyamangalam dump yard, concerns over public health, incomplete underground drainage works, and poor road infrastructure in several localities.
The constituency is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with the NTK and TVK emerging as significant players capable of cutting into the vote base of the Dravidian majors — DMK’s Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and AIADMK’s P Kumar.
Located along the southern bank of the Cauvery, Tiruverumbur combines agrarian pockets with a strong industrial base. Major public sector units, including BHEL, Ordnance Factory and High Energy Projectile Factory, alongside MSMEs and premier institutions such as NIT-Tiruchy, IIM-Tiruchy and Bharathidasan University, contribute to a sizeable working-class electorate aligned with various trade unions.
The Kallar community remains a decisive voting bloc, with all major parties fielding candidates from the community.
Electoral history favours the DMK, which has won the seat seven times since 1967, compared to AIADMK’s three victories, while Congress, CPM and DMDK have won once each.
However, NTK’s T Rajesh and TVK’s S Viji are expected to influence the outcome. Rajesh has built visibility through his association with the Jallikattu movement, while Viji, a former DMK functionary, retains local connect due to his earlier work in the constituency.
Beyond party politics, voter sentiment is heavily shaped by unresolved civic demands. “Successive governments have promised the service road, but it has not materialised,” said S Subramanian, president of the Federation for Retrieval of the Tiruchy Palpannai–Thuvakudi Service Road. He added that residents are now seeking firm commitments from candidates before casting their votes.
Total voters: 2,59,546
Men: 1,25,854
Women: 1,33,638
Trans persons: 54
Sitting MLA: Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi
Party: DMK