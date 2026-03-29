DT Next Constituency Watch | Tiruchy West: Internal dissent, youth vote cast shadow on Nehru's hat-trick hopes

Despite a visible infrastructure push, civic concerns persist in pockets, including drainage bottlenecks, traffic congestion and maintenance of inner roads, according to residents.

Electorally, minority voters are seen as a significant bloc in the constituency. While the DMK remains confident, internal assessments within the party point to a potential dent among younger voters, with the newly floated TVK attempting to make inroads in select wards.

At the organisational level, there has been some discontent among local party workers over access and grievance redressal. In a recent meeting, Nehru is learnt to have assured the cadre of restructuring local party mechanisms.

On the opposition side, while the AIADMK saw multiple aspirants for the seat, it has been allotted to its ally AMMK, which is likely to field former MLA M Rajasekaran. Whether the AIADMK shied away from the DMK Tiruchy strongman's seat is anybody's guess.