DT Next Constituency Watch | Tiruchy West: Internal dissent, youth vote cast shadow on Nehru's hat-trick hopes

TIRUCHY: A fully urban constituency, Tiruchy West, heads into the Assembly polls with civic infrastructure and minority voting patterns likely to shape the outcome, even though the sitting MLA and DMK strongman is expected to win hands down.
DMK’s senior leader and Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru is seeking a third consecutive term, banking on welfare delivery and urban development works.
His focus has largely been on addressing long-pending civic issues. A key intervention cited by party functionaries is the distribution of land titles (patta) to over 5,000 residents—many of whom had waited decades.
Following the DMK’s return to power in 2021, Nehru, as minister, pushed for infrastructure upgrades across the city. Major works include road relaying, expansion of underground drainage networks and improvements in drinking water supply. Among key projects linked to the constituency are the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Bus Terminus at Panjapur, a proposed wholesale market, and an omnibus terminus, projects projected as catalysts for urban mobility and trade.
Despite a visible infrastructure push, civic concerns persist in pockets, including drainage bottlenecks, traffic congestion and maintenance of inner roads, according to residents.
Electorally, minority voters are seen as a significant bloc in the constituency. While the DMK remains confident, internal assessments within the party point to a potential dent among younger voters, with the newly floated TVK attempting to make inroads in select wards.
At the organisational level, there has been some discontent among local party workers over access and grievance redressal. In a recent meeting, Nehru is learnt to have assured the cadre of restructuring local party mechanisms.
On the opposition side, while the AIADMK saw multiple aspirants for the seat, it has been allotted to its ally AMMK, which is likely to field former MLA M Rajasekaran. Whether the AIADMK shied away from the DMK Tiruchy strongman's seat is anybody's guess.
Constituency Watch: Tambaram
Total Voters: 2,35,903
Men: 1,13,050
Women: 1,22,817
Trans persons: 36
Sitting MLA: KN Nehru
Party: DMK