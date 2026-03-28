DT Next Constituency Watch | Tambaram: Growth outpaces civic basics as residents seek accountability

Formed in 1977 after bifurcation from Thiruporur, Tambaram today falls within the Chengalpattu district and has over 7,000 first-time voters aged 18 and 19. Politically, the constituency has leaned towards the DMK, which has won seven of the 11 elections held so far, compared to AIADMK’s three victories and one win by Congress in alliance.



Yet, electoral trends offer little comfort to residents grappling with day-to-day civic challenges.



The absence of a comprehensive underground drainage system remains the most pressing concern. Several localities, particularly those merged from erstwhile panchayats, continue to rely on incomplete or outdated infrastructure. Even in older town areas, stalled projects have resulted in sewage overflow, stagnant water, and recurring mosquito menace, raising public health concerns.



Residents say the issue reflects a deeper problem of poor project execution and lack of monitoring. Mahendra Boopathy, president of Peerkankaranai Perungalathur Welfare Association, said, "we need an MLA who would be friendly with the public and easily accessible. Being a representative for the public, they should also walk along with us and work with us".