DT Next Constituency Watch | Tambaram: Growth outpaces civic basics as residents seek accountability

CHENNAI: As Tambaram heads into its 12th Assembly election, the fast-growing suburban constituency presents a familiar paradox — rapid urban expansion alongside persistent civic neglect. While electoral contests have largely favoured major Dravidian parties, residents say basic infrastructure has failed to keep pace with the area’s transformation into a key urban hub.
Formed in 1977 after bifurcation from Thiruporur, Tambaram today falls within the Chengalpattu district and has over 7,000 first-time voters aged 18 and 19. Politically, the constituency has leaned towards the DMK, which has won seven of the 11 elections held so far, compared to AIADMK’s three victories and one win by Congress in alliance.
Yet, electoral trends offer little comfort to residents grappling with day-to-day civic challenges.
The absence of a comprehensive underground drainage system remains the most pressing concern. Several localities, particularly those merged from erstwhile panchayats, continue to rely on incomplete or outdated infrastructure. Even in older town areas, stalled projects have resulted in sewage overflow, stagnant water, and recurring mosquito menace, raising public health concerns.
Residents say the issue reflects a deeper problem of poor project execution and lack of monitoring. Mahendra Boopathy, president of Peerkankaranai Perungalathur Welfare Association, said, "we need an MLA who would be friendly with the public and easily accessible. Being a representative for the public, they should also walk along with us and work with us".
Traffic congestion has emerged as another major pain point across key arterial roads, including the Chennai–Tiruchy Highway (GST Road), Tambaram–Velachery Road, and Tambaram–Mudichur Road. Daily bottlenecks in Vandalur and the surrounding stretches have significantly increased commute times.
The Tambaram flyover, built ahead of the 2011 elections, is frequently cited by residents as a flawed intervention that has failed to ease congestion. Meanwhile, the long-pending Perungalathur flyover and Tambaram Eastern Bypass projects continue to face delays, compounding traffic woes.
A critical safety gap persists near the GST Road and railway crossing between Kamarajar Nagar and Peerkankaranai. With no foot overbridge in place, hundreds of school students cross busy roads and tracks daily to reach a government higher secondary school — often risking their lives. Residents say multiple fatalities have been reported over the years, yet no concrete action has been taken.
Despite its growth as an industrial and residential hub, Tambaram still lacks a government college, forcing students to travel long distances for higher education. Civic amenities such as organised parking infrastructure also remain inadequate, even as authorities have repeatedly promised a multi-level parking facility.
Water bodies, including lakes in Peerkankaranai and Irumbuliyur, are in a state of neglect, choked by weeds and shrinking due to poor maintenance. Proposed restoration efforts have seen little progress.
Residents say the transition to a corporation raised hopes of better service delivery, but outcomes have fallen short. “We expected improved facilities after Tambaram became a corporation, but only taxes have increased,” said George, a local resident.
Tambaram’s economic growth — driven by the MEPZ industrial zone, IT parks, and expanding residential layouts — has brought jobs and investment. However, infrastructure development has lagged behind this pace.
With another election approaching, voters say the focus must shift from political arithmetic to civic delivery. For Tambaram, the central question remains whether long-pending issues — from drainage and traffic to safety and urban planning — will finally move from promises to implementation.
Constituency Watch: Tambaram
Total Voters: 3,23,677
Men: 1,57,580
Women: 1,66,046
Trans persons: 51
Sitting MLA: SR Raja
Party: DMK