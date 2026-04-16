DT Next Constituency watch: Sholinganallur Lake-rich region choked by rapid urbanisation

The constituency, which includes key IT corridors along Old Mahabalipuram Road and coastal stretches of East Coast Road, covers fast-developing suburbs such as Medavakkam, Perumbakkam, Semmenchery and Injambakkam.

With an electorate of over 5.36 lakh, it ranks among the largest constituencies in the State. Recent electoral roll revisions indicate that women voters now marginally outnumber men, pointing to shifting demographic patterns in this urbanising belt.

Sholinganallur reflects a contrasting development narrative.

While IT parks, high-rise residential complexes and commercial establishments continue to expand, pockets such as Ottiyambakkam and Nanmangalam retain semi-rural characteristics, with agriculture still sustaining livelihoods. Residents note that infrastructure has not kept pace with the speed of growth.