DT Next Constituency watch: Sholinganallur Lake-rich region choked by rapid urbanisation

CHENNAI: Sholinganallur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district stands out as one of the largest and fastest-growing constituencies in the State, marked by rapid urbanisation and persistent civic challenges.
The constituency, which includes key IT corridors along Old Mahabalipuram Road and coastal stretches of East Coast Road, covers fast-developing suburbs such as Medavakkam, Perumbakkam, Semmenchery and Injambakkam.
With an electorate of over 5.36 lakh, it ranks among the largest constituencies in the State. Recent electoral roll revisions indicate that women voters now marginally outnumber men, pointing to shifting demographic patterns in this urbanising belt.
Sholinganallur reflects a contrasting development narrative.
While IT parks, high-rise residential complexes and commercial establishments continue to expand, pockets such as Ottiyambakkam and Nanmangalam retain semi-rural characteristics, with agriculture still sustaining livelihoods. Residents note that infrastructure has not kept pace with the speed of growth.
Civic deficiencies remain a major concern. In several newly developed layouts, poor drainage infrastructure and frequent sewage overflow have become routine complaints. Irregular drinking water supply forces many households to depend on private water cans and tanker services, increasing living costs. Power supply issues, including outages and voltage fluctuations, are also reported across neighbourhoods.
Traffic congestion has emerged as a daily challenge, particularly along Old Mahabalipuram Road, East Coast Road and the Radial Road. Residents say road infrastructure upgrades have lagged behind the surge in population and vehicular movement, affecting commuters and emergency services alike.
Flooding during the monsoon remains a recurring problem. Inadequate stormwater drains, encroachments and blocked waterways lead to waterlogging even after moderate rainfall. The constituency has more than 50 water bodies, many of which remain poorly maintained, affecting groundwater recharge and exacerbating flood risks.
Environmental regulations around the Pallikaranai marsh have also become a concern for residents in nearby areas, who say restrictions on construction and renovation limit their ability to improve their housing. Additionally, many families are yet to receive proper land ownership documents, creating hurdles in property transactions and legal security.
The Federation of OMR Resident Associations (FOMRRA), representing over 250 communities and 3 lakh voters, has released its "2026 Manifesto," highlighting 12 key demands, ranging from basic amenities to urban planning. “OMR grapples with Metro Phase-2 delays, weak bus frequencies, missing last-mile connectivity, and no mini-bus and feeder services to bridge critical gaps. Metro Phase-2 with transparent milestones and seamless bus-metro-suburban integration has to be fast-tracked. Increased peak-hour MTC frequency, well-lit, CCTV-secured bus shelters, and formalised last-mile connectivity via feeder buses and e-rickshaws at all transit hubs are needed,” insisted the manifesto.
The constituency is set for a keen contest in the 2026 election. DMK MLA S Aravind Ramesh is seeking a third term, facing a challenge from AIADMK candidate KP Kandan. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidate ECR Saravanan and Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Jayalakshmi are also in the fray.
As polling approaches, voters in Sholinganallur are expected to weigh visible economic growth against unresolved civic issues such as water scarcity, traffic congestion, drainage deficiencies and flooding before making their choice.
Total voters: 5,36,991
Men: 2,62,621
Women: 2,74,254
Trans persons: 116
Sitting MLA: S Aravind Ramesh
Party: DMK