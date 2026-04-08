DT Next Constituency watch | RK Nagar voters flag civic deficits, stalled works as poll battle intensifies

CHENNAI: In Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, a politically watched north Chennai constituency with over 2.5 lakh electors, the election conversation is anchored less in rhetoric and more in unresolved civic deficits, as residents flag poor roads, sewage contamination, water scarcity and long-pending infrastructure projects.
The final electoral roll after the Special Intensive Revision 2026 puts the voter strength at 2,50,930, including 1,20,727 men, 1,30,082 women and 121 third-gender electors, underscoring the constituency's dense and diverse urban profile.
Formed in 1977, R K Nagar lies between Tiruvottiyur, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Perambur, with the Kasimedu fishing harbour serving as its economic anchor. The seat has alternated between the AIADMK and the DMK, with the former winning six of the 11 Assembly elections held till 2021, and the latter three, while the Congress has won twice.
The constituency acquired statewide prominence following the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016, which led to a split in the AIADMK and a closely watched bypoll in 2017. TTV Dhinakaran, contesting as an Independent, won that election. In 2021, DMK's J John Ebenezar secured the seat with a margin of 42,479 votes over AIADMK's RS Raajesh.
Across neighbourhoods such as Tondiarpet, Korukkupet, New Washermenpet and Kasimedu, residents point to a pattern of uneven development. "There is no real development beyond a few projects. Roads remain in poor condition," said K Karthik.
Key infrastructure demands remain unaddressed. Residents are calling for expedited work on the Nehru Nagar flyover, upgrades to the IOC flyover and improved access to essential services. "Projects are announced, but execution is slow. We need visible progress, " said A Balamurugan.
Water and sanitation issues dominate public grievances. Several residents reported sewage mixing with drinking water, attributing it to poor planning during road works and ageing pipelines. "Sewage overflows on the streets and contaminates drinking water. This has become routine, " said J G Joe. Complaints of unresolved sewage blockages have also persisted despite repeated representations to authorities.
The lack of basic urban infrastructure is a recurring theme. "There is no proper road, no reliable street lighting and no accountability in execution, " said L Jeeva. Others flagged frequent power cuts and a growing mosquito menace, pointing to gaps in maintenance and public health measures.
Connectivity constraints, particularly around railway crossings, continue to disrupt daily life. With five crossings in the constituency and only two grade separators in place, residents say delays are routine. "The Korukkupet railway bridge is the most urgent requirement. Without it, movement is severely affected, " said H Yasin. Calls have also been made to widen narrow service roads in congested stretches.
Housing and civic entitlements remain contentious. Long-time residents in several areas say they are yet to receive house-site pattas. "Families have lived here for generations without legal ownership documents, " said D Manjula, a resident, adding that the absence of secure tenure has limited access to basic services.
Public service infrastructure also reflects the strain of a growing population. Residents pointed to the absence of a dedicated bus depot, inadequate government school facilities and shortages across civic departments. In some areas, even ration shops continue to function out of rented buildings.
Water access remains uneven. In pockets such as Dr Ambedkar Nagar, residents depend on tanker supply. "We need permanent pipeline connections instead of relying on lorries," V Sethuraman, a resident said.
Environmental concerns have also surfaced, with residents alleging that garbage dumping and burning in parts of the constituency have triggered health risks. Prolonged closure of railway gates, they added, has compounded difficulties for students and those seeking medical care.
Alongside civic issues, voters are also articulating broader expectations: better healthcare facilities, employment opportunities for youth, enhanced safety for women and stricter policing to curb anti-social activities.
As campaigning gathers momentum, RK Nagar reflects a familiar electoral reality, high political visibility but persistent gaps in basic infrastructure, leaving voters to weigh competing claims against everyday experience.
2,50,930
MEN
1,20,727
WOMEN
1,30,082
TRANS GENDER
121
Sitting MLA: J John Ebenezar