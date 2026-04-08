DT Next Constituency watch | RK Nagar voters flag civic deficits, stalled works as poll battle intensifies

Need for developement and lack of infrastructure

Across neighbourhoods such as Tondiarpet, Korukkupet, New Washermenpet and Kasimedu, residents point to a pattern of uneven development. "There is no real development beyond a few projects. Roads remain in poor condition," said K Karthik.

Key infrastructure demands remain unaddressed. Residents are calling for expedited work on the Nehru Nagar flyover, upgrades to the IOC flyover and improved access to essential services. "Projects are announced, but execution is slow. We need visible progress, " said A Balamurugan.

Water and sanitation issues dominate public grievances. Several residents reported sewage mixing with drinking water, attributing it to poor planning during road works and ageing pipelines. "Sewage overflows on the streets and contaminates drinking water. This has become routine, " said J G Joe. Complaints of unresolved sewage blockages have also persisted despite repeated representations to authorities.

The lack of basic urban infrastructure is a recurring theme. "There is no proper road, no reliable street lighting and no accountability in execution, " said L Jeeva. Others flagged frequent power cuts and a growing mosquito menace, pointing to gaps in maintenance and public health measures.

Connectivity constraints, particularly around railway crossings, continue to disrupt daily life. With five crossings in the constituency and only two grade separators in place, residents say delays are routine. "The Korukkupet railway bridge is the most urgent requirement. Without it, movement is severely affected, " said H Yasin. Calls have also been made to widen narrow service roads in congested stretches.