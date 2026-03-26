DT Next Constituency Watch | Edappadi: In well-watered agri seat, AIADMK aims at bigger win margin for EPS

COIMBATORE: Having made his home constituency synonymous with his name, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami remains a formidable force there, with a long-standing grip over the seat.
The leader who has cultivated his seat as a safe zone in the AIADMK stronghold in Salem is once again in the fray, seeking to continue his winning streak.
Since his electoral debut in 1989, he has built a formidable track record, with five victories in Edappadi and only two losses, both to candidates from the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), and is eyeing a victory with a bigger margin, as the party is in a tie-up with one faction of the Vanniyar party. Supporters within the AIADMK credit his electoral resilience to a string of welfare and infrastructure initiatives.
In a constituency where nearly 80 per cent of residents depend on agriculture, water management has been pivotal. The much-touted Mettur surplus water scheme, aimed at diverting excess water from the Mettur Dam to replenish over 100 dry lakes, has significantly improved the groundwater table, party leaders claim.
“Water scarcity was once severe, with groundwater out of reach beyond 1,000 feet. Now, farming has revived,” said A Madesh, AIADMK’s Edappadi union chairman, pointing to expanded drinking water schemes that have eased village-level shortages.
Beyond irrigation, the constituency has seen a steady rollout of infrastructure projects, including flyovers, improved road networks, and educational institutions such as an arts and science college. For many supporters, these developments symbolise Palaniswami’s political journey, from MLA to Chief Minister, and reinforce confidence in his leadership.
“We are confident that our leader will secure a victory with a winning margin exceeding 1.25 lakh votes,” he added.
Yet, beneath this narrative of development lies a countercurrent of dissatisfaction.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is pinning its hopes on the constituency's record of sporadic victories by its candidates and by those from the Congress. But it would be tough to beat CM candidate Palaniswami in his home turf. The 2021 electoral result is proof. EPS defeated his nearest rival from the DMK, Sambathkumar T, by a whopping 93,802 votes.
Also in the race is first-time candidate Priyatharshini Arunachalam of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK). A fashion designer and local resident, she represents a growing sentiment among voters seeking change.
“Interior villages still lack basic amenities. Healthcare access remains a serious concern, forcing residents to travel long distances to Salem or Mettur,” she said, while projecting a confident 70 per cent chance of her victory.
Meanwhile, key local demands continue to shape voter expectations. Edappadi’s economy, driven not just by agriculture but also by its extensive powerloom industry, has sparked calls for a dedicated textile park to support weavers who currently transport goods to Erode for sale.
Connectivity, too, remains a pressing issue. Villagers are urging the construction of a long-proposed bridge across the Cauvery River, linking Poolampatti in Salem district with Nerinjipettai in Erode district. Such a project, they argue, would replace precarious ferry crossings and significantly cut travel time between the two regions.
With over 2.7 lakh voters, the entry of a candidate from the ruling DMK is expected to further intensify the contest, setting the stage for a fiercely fought campaign. Edappadi assembly constituency has a large Vanniyar presence, followed by Goundars, whose support determines a candidate’s victory.
Men - 1,38,709
Women - 1,35,316
Trans persons - 29
Total voters: 2,74,054
Sitting MLA: Edappadi K Palaniswami
Party: AIADMK