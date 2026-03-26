DT Next Constituency Watch | Edappadi: In well-watered agri seat, AIADMK aims at bigger win margin for EPS

The leader who has cultivated his seat as a safe zone in the AIADMK stronghold in Salem is once again in the fray, seeking to continue his winning streak.

Since his electoral debut in 1989, he has built a formidable track record, with five victories in Edappadi and only two losses, both to candidates from the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), and is eyeing a victory with a bigger margin, as the party is in a tie-up with one faction of the Vanniyar party. Supporters within the AIADMK credit his electoral resilience to a string of welfare and infrastructure initiatives.