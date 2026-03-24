DT Next Constituency Watch | Alandur: Urban boom meets civic strain in city's southern gateway

CHENNAI: At first glance, Alandur reflects the aspirations of a rapidly modernising Chennai — seamless Metro Rail links, proximity to the airport, and a steady influx of IT professionals reshaping its skyline. But beneath this growth story lies a constituency grappling with the familiar pressures of urban expansion: flooding, congestion and rising living costs.
Once a suburban pocket, Alandur has steadily transformed into a bustling residential and commercial hub. Located in south Chennai under the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency, it draws its strategic importance from its location — close to the Chennai International Airport, IT corridors and arterial roads. Neighbourhoods such as Nanganallur, Adambakkam and parts of Madipakkam now form a dense urban cluster, powered by connectivity.
The Alandur Metro Station, a crucial interchange, stands as a symbol of this transformation, boosting both mobility and real estate demand. The Velachery–St Thomas Mount MRTS extension has further strengthened rapid transit options, making the constituency one of the better-connected zones in the city.
Yet, this rapid urbanisation has come at a cost. Shrinking water bodies, including the once-expansive Adambakkam Lake, have raised alarm among residents and environmentalists. Encroachments and unplanned development have disrupted natural drainage patterns, while the Adyar River — which flows near parts of the constituency — remains poorly maintained. The result is predictable: recurrent flooding during the monsoon.
Waterlogging continues to haunt areas such as Adambakkam and Madipakkam, where residents say stormwater drains remain inadequate. In contrast, some pockets are beginning to see improvement. A resident of Lakshmi Nagar noted that waterlogging has reduced after new stormwater drains were laid, offering a glimpse of what sustained civic investment can achieve.
Traffic congestion is another daily challenge. Narrow interior roads in Nanganallur and Alandur struggle to cope with rising vehicle numbers. While Metro Rail connectivity has eased long-distance commuting, last-mile connectivity remains patchy, leaving many residents dependent on congested road networks.
Basic civic services, too, show signs of strain. Inefficient solid waste management and ageing underground drainage infrastructure have led to unhygienic conditions and periodic sewage overflows in several localities.
For many, the cost of living has become an equally pressing concern.
“House rents have increased sharply, with advance amounts ranging from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh due to an influx of IT professionals, making it difficult for low-income groups to afford housing,” said Geetha, a flower vendor in Nanganallur.
Access to healthcare remains uneven. Some residents said they continue to depend on Stanley Government Hospital, located over 20 km away, for major treatments, alleging that the Kalaignar Hospital in Guindy is not functioning efficiently due to staff shortages.
Environmental stress is also mounting, with shrinking green cover and rising air and noise pollution, particularly in areas close to the airport and major roads.
Against this backdrop, sitting MLA and MSME Minister TM Anbarasan, who has retained the seat in 2016 and 2021, presents a contrasting narrative of progress. He said the constituency, once known as the gateway to Chennai, has evolved into a hub of development and opportunity.
Citing projects such as FinTech City, new roads and bridges, police stations, underground drainage upgrades, Metro Rail expansion towards Manapakkam, and flood mitigation works in Kundrathur panchayats, he underscored the scale of the infrastructure push. Welfare initiatives — including house pattas, ration shops, working women’s hostels, improved drinking water supply and upgraded government schools — have also benefited residents, he added.
As Alandur heads into another electoral cycle, the contrast is stark: a constituency on the move yet still negotiating the growing pains of urbanisation.