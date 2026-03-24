DT Next Constituency Watch | Alandur: Urban boom meets civic strain in city's southern gateway

Traffic congestion is another daily challenge. Narrow interior roads in Nanganallur and Alandur struggle to cope with rising vehicle numbers. While Metro Rail connectivity has eased long-distance commuting, last-mile connectivity remains patchy, leaving many residents dependent on congested road networks.



Basic civic services, too, show signs of strain. Inefficient solid waste management and ageing underground drainage infrastructure have led to unhygienic conditions and periodic sewage overflows in several localities.

For many, the cost of living has become an equally pressing concern.

“House rents have increased sharply, with advance amounts ranging from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh due to an influx of IT professionals, making it difficult for low-income groups to afford housing,” said Geetha, a flower vendor in Nanganallur.



Access to healthcare remains uneven. Some residents said they continue to depend on Stanley Government Hospital, located over 20 km away, for major treatments, alleging that the Kalaignar Hospital in Guindy is not functioning efficiently due to staff shortages.



Environmental stress is also mounting, with shrinking green cover and rising air and noise pollution, particularly in areas close to the airport and major roads.