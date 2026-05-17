Politics

Done waiting for allies, CM Vijay allocates portfolios; Home for himself, Finance for Sengottaiyan, PWD for Aadhav

Chief Minister Vijay retained Public, General Administration, Police, Home, Special Programme Implementation, Women Welfare, Aged, Differently Abled and Youth Welfare, Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, to maintain direct oversight over governance, administration, and welfare delivery during the initial phase of his tenure.