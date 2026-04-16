DMK’s delimitation protests is driven by fear of defeat, says EPS

Referring to assurances given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that Tamil Nadu would not be affected by the delimitation process, the AIADMK leader accused Stalin of pursuing protests with a political motive. “If the exercise proceeds without impacting the state, the Chief Minister would then claim credit by portraying it as a result of his pressure on the Centre,” he said.

Maintaining that the Union government had already clarified its stand, Palaniswami said the delimitation exercise would be implemented without harming any state’s interests and urged the public not to be swayed by such false narratives.

The AIADMK chief also took aim at DMK’s 39 MPs for failing to raise their voice on key issues affecting Tamil Nadu. While drawing a comparison with AIADMK MPs, who stalled parliament proceedings for 22 days over the Cauvery water dispute.

He also criticised senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, questioning his credentials to comment on the delimitation issue. “What tangible benefits did he bring to Tamil Nadu during his tenure at the Centre?” Palaniswami asked.

In a sharp personal attack, Palaniswami targeted DMK leader V. Senthil Balaji, contesting from Coimbatore South by calling him a poisonous germ from Karur that is worse than Covid-19 and urged voters to reject him in the forthcoming elections.