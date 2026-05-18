DMK will not obstruct new government, says MK Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Monday said the party would not create obstacles for the newly formed government in Tamil Nadu, while asserting that the DMK would strongly counter any misinformation or false allegations directed against it.
In a statement posted on X after arriving in Tiruchy following a brief break, Stalin said he clearly understood the emotions expressed by party cadre and the public who gathered to receive him.
Referring to the new government that has assumed office in the State, Stalin said, “We are not going to be a hindrance to their administration. Let them govern.”
However, he cautioned that if attempts were made to cover up administrative shortcomings by targeting the DMK with allegations, the party would respond with facts and explanations.
“If falsehoods are spread against us on social media, we will expose the truth,” Stalin said, urging party cadre to remain vigilant and actively counter misinformation.