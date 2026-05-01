DMK will form dravidian model 2.0: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday expressed strong confidence that his party will win the Assembly elections and return to power, forming what he termed the Dravidian Model 2.0 government.
Stalin made the remarks after paying floral tributes at the May Day Park in Chintadripet, where a memorial dedicated to workers is located.
Dressed in a red shirt symbolising solidarity with the labour movement, he delivered a May Day address highlighting the government's welfare approach.
Reiterating the guiding principle of 'Ellarukkum Ellaam' (Everything for Everyone), he said the government continues to function with inclusive welfare as its core ideology.
Turning to the electoral contest, Stalin said there was 'not even the slightest doubt' about the DMK's victory. He added that the results of the party cadre's hard work would be visible on May 4, when votes are scheduled to be counted.
"The dedication and efforts of our cadre and volunteers at the grassroots level give me confidence. The people's trust and our governance model will ensure victory," he said.
Stalin also extended May Day greetings, stating that labour remains the driving force behind social and economic transformation, and reaffirmed his government's continued commitment to workers' welfare and rights.