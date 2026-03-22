DMK sets March 23 deadline for allies to finalise seat-sharing numbers

Key allies, including the VCK, CPM, and DMDK, are yet to agree on the numbers offered by the DMK, even as the nomination process is set to begin soon for the April 23 Assembly election.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the lower number of seats offered, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan put out a video statement stating that the party had faced "pain" over it. However, sources indicated that the party may eventually agree to the DMK's offer.