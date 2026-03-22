DMK sets March 23 deadline for allies to finalise seat-sharing numbers

CHENNAI: With the seat-sharing talks with some of the key allies dragging on, the DMK leadership has sent an ultimatum to coalition partners to accept the numbers proposed by the party and finalise the pacts, setting March 23 as the deadline.
Key allies, including the VCK, CPM, and DMDK, are yet to agree on the numbers offered by the DMK, even as the nomination process is set to begin soon for the April 23 Assembly election.
Expressing dissatisfaction over the lower number of seats offered, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan put out a video statement stating that the party had faced "pain" over it. However, sources indicated that the party may eventually agree to the DMK's offer.
Meanwhile, the CPM held marathon meetings of its State and executive committees to decide its next course of action. The DMK has offered only five seats to the party as against the Left party’s demand for more than six seats, but the CPM is yet to convey its final decision.
The DMDK, the latest entrant to the alliance, also said discussions were still ongoing. Party treasurer LK Sudhish, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha by the DMK, said that the number of constituencies was yet to be finalised, and constituency names would be announced only after an agreement was reached.
In a separate development, Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has rejected the DMK's proposal to contest under the 'Rising Sun' symbol, insisting instead on using its own 'Torch Light' symbol. The DMK leadership is yet to take a final call on this issue.