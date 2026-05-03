DMK raises alarm over possible disruptions on counting day, seeks immediate safeguards

CHENNAI: The DMK on Sunday expressed apprehension over possible law-and-order disturbances during the counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Monday, urging the Election Commission and police authorities to put in place robust preventive measures to safeguard the integrity of the process.
In a formal representation to Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik and the Director General of Police, DMK organisation secretary R S Bharathi said the party had received credible information suggesting that the BJP and its allies could attempt to orchestrate disruptions at counting centres and surrounding sensitive locations, including party offices.
“There exists a reasonable apprehension of large-scale law-and-order issues, which may seriously prejudice the conduct of a free and fair electoral process,” Bharathi said, calling for enhanced security deployment and coordinated action by enforcement agencies across the State on Monday.
Talking to reporters later at Anna Arivalayam, Bharathi said the DMK had written in advance to ensure that authorities act promptly on any complaints. “We have urged the Election Commission to take immediate action whenever complaints arise at counting centres. In the past, responses have been delayed until late in the day,” he said.
Citing inputs circulating on social media, he added that the party’s concerns were based on reports indicating possible attempts to engineer disturbances during counting. “We have sought heightened vigilance and swift intervention,” he said.
Bharathi also alleged that the Election Commission was functioning as a B team of the BJP, even as he asserted that the DMK was prepared to face any situation. “We are ready to meet any challenge, but it is essential that no law-and-order issue arises at counting centres,” he said.
Expressing confidence in the outcome, he said public sentiment favoured the DMK-led alliance returning to power under Chief Minister M K Stalin for a second term.