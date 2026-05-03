DMK raises alarm over possible disruptions on counting day, seeks immediate safeguards

In a formal representation to Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik and the Director General of Police, DMK organisation secretary R S Bharathi said the party had received credible information suggesting that the BJP and its allies could attempt to orchestrate disruptions at counting centres and surrounding sensitive locations, including party offices.

“There exists a reasonable apprehension of large-scale law-and-order issues, which may seriously prejudice the conduct of a free and fair electoral process,” Bharathi said, calling for enhanced security deployment and coordinated action by enforcement agencies across the State on Monday.