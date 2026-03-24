DMK likely to finalise seat sharing with VCK on Tuesday: Minister Sivasankar

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK is likely to sign a seat-sharing pact with its alliance partner VCK on Tuesday, for the April 23 election, Minister for Transport and Electricity, SS Sivasankar, has said.
DMK, which is leading the Secular Progressive Alliance, finalised a pact with CPI(M) by allocating it five seats on March 23, on Monday and it is expected to sign the pact with VCK on Tuesday, the senior DMK leader added.
The DMK has already commenced its campaigning for the Assembly polls, he told reporters late on March 23.
"DMK has already started its campaigning. Deputy Chief Minister (Udhayanidhi Stalin) is already in campaign trail. We will win the 2026 elections," he said.
The party has allotted 28 seats to Congress, four to Vaiko-led MDMK, two seats each to the Indian Union Muslim League and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, and two seats to Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK). It has also earmarked five seats each to the Left parties CPI and CPI (M) after several rounds of talks.