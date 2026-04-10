DMK govt misused Centre's funds, alleges Union Minister Piyush Goyal

“Despite receiving huge funds from the Centre through devolution of central taxes and grants, there is a significant gap in infrastructure development and basic amenities in the State. Stalin should tell the people where all the money has gone. DMK is entirely focused on corruption," he said to the media in Coimbatore.

Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Union Minister said he does not understand Tamil culture and has no respect for Tamil pride. “I condemn his behaviour. I challenge Chief Minister MK Stalin to announce that Udhayandihi will not be made a Chief Minister. In fact, Stalin has already decided to elevate Udhayanidhi to Chief Minister. People shouldn’t allow that to happen,” he said.