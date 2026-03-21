DMK builds pressure on partners to wrap up seat deal declaring Thoothukudi meet on April 23, finalising list of star campaigners

As part of its campaign strategy, the DMK has decided to deploy Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and party deputy general secretary Kanimozhi as key campaigners, with plans to tour constituencies across the State.

The Chief Minister is also planning to hold large campaign rallies with alliance partners during the election period.

In addition, the party is preparing its list of star campaigners for submission to the Election Commission of India. Recognised political parties can nominate up to 40 star campaigners, while unrecognised parties are limited to 20. The list must be submitted within seven days of the election notification to the Commission and the Chief Electoral Officer.

The DMK is expected to finalise and submit its list within the stipulated time frame.