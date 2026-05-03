DMK allies gripe, cite ‘change’ factor as Vijay shakes up

CHENNAI: A day ahead of the counting of votes polled in the April 23 Assembly elections, murmurs have surfaced within the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) regarding the impressive debut of actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). While the DMK remains confident in securing a majority, remarks by allies reflect a growing appreciation for TVK’s “perceived strong performance”.
The mood was set after AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, stated that Congress could no longer remain a neutral player and would position itself either in the government or in the opposition. Leaders of other DMK allies soon began expressing concerns over various issues, even as they dragged TVK into the picture.
In a video statement, VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan said that had his party sought more seats in the name of political change or taken a different stand during seat-sharing negotiations in a veiled reference to TVK’s alliance overtures the State’s political landscape could have been “turned upside down”. He added that the party deliberately avoided such a course to preserve the stability and cohesion of the DMK-led alliance.
Expressing dissatisfaction over what he described as inadequate recognition for Left parties, CPM politburo member K Balakrishnan said the strong participation of youth in the elections reflected a “growing desire for change”. “The mobilisation of young voters pointed to shifting political expectations... While a section of youth may have been drawn towards Vijay, the broader trend indicated a search for alternatives and a demand for meaningful change,” he said.
MDMK general secretary Vaiko, describing TVK as a “force to reckon with”, suggested that the party could spring surprises in its debut election. He pointed to a possible swing among students and first-time voters in favour of the new entrant.
DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth declined to comment on exit polls but said her party would take a call on its future course after the results are declared. “Let us see after May 4,” she said when asked about a possible demand for a share in power.