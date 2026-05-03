DMK allies gripe, cite ‘change’ factor as Vijay shakes up

The mood was set after AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, stated that Congress could no longer remain a neutral player and would position itself either in the government or in the opposition. Leaders of other DMK allies soon began expressing concerns over various issues, even as they dragged TVK into the picture.

In a video statement, VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan said that had his party sought more seats in the name of political change or taken a different stand during seat-sharing negotiations in a veiled reference to TVK’s alliance overtures the State’s political landscape could have been “turned upside down”. He added that the party deliberately avoided such a course to preserve the stability and cohesion of the DMK-led alliance.