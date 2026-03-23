DMK alliance to win 180 constituencies, securing 44.9 per cent vote share in TN polls: Survey

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK alliance is projected to win 180 of the 234 constituencies in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, according to a pre-poll survey released on Monday.
Addressing the media here, R Suresh Kumar, CEO of Agni News Service (ANS), which conducted the survey, said, "the DMK alliance is expected to secure a 44.9 per cent vote share."
The opposition AIADMK alliance is projected to win 54 seats with a 38.5 per cent vote share, facing a major defeat in the Chennai region where it is expected to win zero seats.
The survey predicts a 9.7 per cent vote share for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and 4.8 per cent for the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).
The agency projects that TVK leader Vijay will finish second in Perambur, while NTK chief coordinator Seeman will lose in Karaikudi.
According to the findings, incumbent Chief Minister M K Stalin has the highest chief ministerial influence, whereas Edappadi K Palaniswami lacks such influence.
The survey highlighted strong backing for the DMK among women, with over 60 per cent expected to support the alliance due to the Rs 5,000 financial assistance scheme. Furthermore, 49 per cent of women respondents consider Tamil Nadu a safe state.
Conducted between February 7 and March 12, the survey included 1,01,643 respondents. The agency noted that 30 constituencies currently have a victory margin of less than five per cent. A final opinion poll is scheduled for release on April 19.
Tamil Nadu will contest the election on April 23.