DMK alliance has not weakened, TN people still trust combine, says Stalin

Although the Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK worked together to continue taking Tamil Nadu on the path of progress and to prevent the loss of state rights, it could not achieve complete victory in the recently held elections. “The fact that it has not weakened in strength and won 1.54 crore votes and 72 seats (in total) demonstrates the trust that the people of Tamil Nadu have placed in us,” Stalin said.He expressed his regrets and took the responsibility for any slight inconvenience caused to any party leader in the alliance or their workers.“I would like to express my gratitude again for the hard work and cooperation of all of them,” he added.