Delhi’s eye on Fort: Rahul warns of puppet

Intensifying his attack on the AIADMK during the Assembly election campaign, he accused the saffron party of seeking indirect control over the State’s administration. Addressing rallies in Ponneri and Sholinghur in support of candidates Durai Chandrasekar and AM Munirathinam, Rahul claimed the AIADMK had lost its independence. “AIADMK is no longer what it once was. Amit Shah and Narendra Modi have finished it. What exists now is a BJP wearing an AIADMK mask,” he said, adding that the leadership had “completely surrendered” to the Prime Minister.

Drawing a parallel with his home region of Kashmir, Rahul said he shares the anger of the Tamil people when the BJP and RSS exert pressure on their culture and identity. He asserted the BJP would never form a government in Tamil Nadu, accusing the RSS of being fundamentally opposed to the Tamil language.