Delhi’s eye on Fort: Rahul warns of puppet

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged the BJP is attempting to install a “compromising Chief Minister” to govern Tamil Nadu from Delhi.
Intensifying his attack on the AIADMK during the Assembly election campaign, he accused the saffron party of seeking indirect control over the State’s administration. Addressing rallies in Ponneri and Sholinghur in support of candidates Durai Chandrasekar and AM Munirathinam, Rahul claimed the AIADMK had lost its independence. “AIADMK is no longer what it once was. Amit Shah and Narendra Modi have finished it. What exists now is a BJP wearing an AIADMK mask,” he said, adding that the leadership had “completely surrendered” to the Prime Minister.
Drawing a parallel with his home region of Kashmir, Rahul said he shares the anger of the Tamil people when the BJP and RSS exert pressure on their culture and identity. He asserted the BJP would never form a government in Tamil Nadu, accusing the RSS of being fundamentally opposed to the Tamil language.
Referring to recent developments in Parliament, he alleged that a Bill introduced under the guise of women’s reservation was actually intended to facilitate delimitation. This, he claimed, would reduce the political representation of southern States. “By defeating that Bill, we protected the idea of India,” he stated.
Emphasising that India is a Union of States, he said every State has the right to safeguard its language and culture. He slammed the BJP’s “one nation, one election” narrative as an attack on constitutional principles. Rahul noted that the BJP cannot control Chief Minister MK Stalin as he refuses to compromise on the State’s principles. He further alleged the BJP uses agencies like the CBI and ED to pressure opponents, which led to its control over the AIADMK. Praising the State’s record in social justice, he said this resilience has prevented the BJP from gaining power.