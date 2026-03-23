Deal finalised: Congress to contest 16 seats, DMK 14 in Puducherry polls

CHENNAI: After days of negotiations, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Indian National Congress (INC) have finalised their seat-sharing arrangement for the April 9 Puducherry Assembly elections, with Congress set to contest in 16 seats and DMK in 14.
The agreement was reached following sustained discussions between leaders of both parties to break the deadlock.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai on Sunday, in a key effort to resolve differences over seat allocation. The meeting is said to have played a crucial role in paving the way for the final agreement.