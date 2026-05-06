CV Shanmugham rejects speculation of forming AIADMK group to back Vijay

Speculation intensified after Lalgudi MLA-elect Leema Rose Martin told the media following a meeting with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami that TVK and AIADMK were in touch and discussions were progressing.

Amid these developments, rumours emerged claiming that nearly 40 newly elected AIADMK MLAs were rallying behind Shanmugam and were open to supporting TVK in government formation in exchange for ministerial positions.