CV Shanmugham rejects speculation of forming AIADMK group to back Vijay

CHENNAI: Former Minister and Mailam MLA-elect CV Shanmugam has rejected claims that a group of AIADMK legislators is backing Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in its bid to form the government.
Although TVK has won 108 seats in the Assembly—falling short of a majority—the party has staked its claim to power and submitted a letter to Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar. In response, TVK has begun reaching out to other parties for support. The Congress party has been approached, with its General Secretary KC Venugopal stating that the Tamil Nadu unit has been asked to make the final decision. Reports also suggest TVK is in talks with the AIADMK, Left parties, and the VCK.
Speculation intensified after Lalgudi MLA-elect Leema Rose Martin told the media following a meeting with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami that TVK and AIADMK were in touch and discussions were progressing.
Amid these developments, rumours emerged claiming that nearly 40 newly elected AIADMK MLAs were rallying behind Shanmugam and were open to supporting TVK in government formation in exchange for ministerial positions.
On Tuesday evening, newly elected AIADMK legislators met Palaniswami to receive his congratulations on their victory, during which the issue of extending support was reportedly discussed. However, a scheduled meeting between Palaniswami and the MLAs at the party office on Wednesday was later cancelled.
Dismissing the reports, Shanmugam said he would not comment on speculation and stressed that any decision would be made by the party leadership. Subsequently, former ministers SP Velumani and KC Karuppannan met Shanmugam at his residence to discuss the latest developments.
Meanwhile, speaking to DT Next, former minister and Palacode MLA-elect KP Anbazhagan called the reports a rumour and said commenting on them was a waste of time.