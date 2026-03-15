Crimes against women, failed poll promises, debt crisis dominate TN Assembly polls

"The major issue is lack of safety for women and girls due to increasing crimes against them. This is because of the rise in ganja sales in the state," claims BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran.

Families across the state live in fear and anxiety as the safety of women in Tamil Nadu "plunges to a new low every day during the DMK regime," a senior AIADMK leader claimed.

During his "Makkalai Kaapom, Tamilagathai Meetpom" (save people, redeem Tamil Nadu) public outreach campaign, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami targeted the DMK on a string of issues including the alleged deterioration of law and order, debt crisis caused by the DMK government by borrowing over Rs 5 lakh crore resulting in a debt burden of Rs 1.5 lakh on every child born, failed election promises, dynasty rule, and scams.