CPM hopeful of ‘amicable solution’ after talks with Chief Minister Stalin

CHENNAI: Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary P Shanmugam on Sunday expressed confidence that an amicable decision would be reached on seat-sharing after discussions with the Chief Minister.
Addressing reporters here, he said an invitation had been received to meet the Chief Minister at 1 pm. on Sunday. “We are hopeful that a good decision will be arrived at through these talks,” he said.
On the number of seats sought by the party, Shanmugam reiterated that the CPM remained firm on contesting six Assembly constituencies. He said the State committee, which met on Saturday, had not accepted any proposal to reduce the number from six, that the party had contested in the previous election. “We will discuss this with the Chief Minister and try to arrive at a smooth resolution,” he said.
Responding to questions on whether the party would reconsider its stand if offered five seats, he dismissed such speculation and maintained that the party’s position remained unchanged.
On criticism from allies, including the Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, which recently walked out of the DMK alliance alleging that its demands were not met and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan video expressing pain over allocation of less number of seats, Shanmugam said such demands were natural in a multi-party alliance. He added that each party would seek seats based on its strength.
Expressing confidence in the DMK’s ability to handle alliance negotiations, he said the party had a long political tradition and experience in conducting such talks. He said he believed the seat-sharing agreement would be concluded successfully.