CPM hopeful of ‘amicable solution’ after talks with Chief Minister Stalin

Addressing reporters here, he said an invitation had been received to meet the Chief Minister at 1 pm. on Sunday. “We are hopeful that a good decision will be arrived at through these talks,” he said.

On the number of seats sought by the party, Shanmugam reiterated that the CPM remained firm on contesting six Assembly constituencies. He said the State committee, which met on Saturday, had not accepted any proposal to reduce the number from six, that the party had contested in the previous election. “We will discuss this with the Chief Minister and try to arrive at a smooth resolution,” he said.