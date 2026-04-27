Counting from 8 am on May 4; postal ballots first

As per the notified protocol, postal ballots will be taken up first at 8 am, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes at 8.30 am. Officials have specified that the final round of EVM counting will commence only after the completion of postal ballot counting, underscoring the primacy accorded to this category.

At each counting centre, separate sections will function simultaneously for postal ballots and EVM votes, with designated tables and independent supervision by Assistant Returning Officers at the ARO level. Postal ballots will be counted at a rate of one table per 500 ballots to streamline the process and avoid delays.

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said the arrangements are aimed at ensuring a smooth, transparent and time-bound counting exercise.

The scale of postal voting is significant in this election. Of the 3.60 lakh personnel deployed on poll duty, about 2.88 lakh opted for postal ballots, with a total of 3.36 lakh election-related personnel, including police and field staff, voting through this route. In addition, 1.73 lakh voters aged 85 and above and persons with disabilities cast their votes via postal ballots, while around 18,000 service voters have already voted, with their ballots admissible until 8 am on the counting day.