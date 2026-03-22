Constituency watch: Royapuram Amid progress, problems persist

CHENNAI: In Washermenpet's narrow streets, traffic literally crawls. Two-wheelers, tankers and pedestrians compete for space. "Nothing has changed here. Roads are the same, garbage clearance is not regular," lamented a shopkeeper on MC Road.
A stretch away on Adam Street, the availability of potable drinking water has improved, says a resident. "We used to wait for tankers, which weren't regular. We get piped water on a daily basis now," she said.
Across Royapuram, these two strands-improvement in drinking water supply and persistent civic issues-run alongside. Royapuram give a mixed response on improvements in the constituency.
The day-to-day problems of 2021 still persist in 2026. Voters in Royapuram say they are in good spirits about the schemes launched and the development works underway. "A new block at RSRM hospital has come up. We faced frequent power cuts earlier; new transformers have put an end to them. The Bhojaraja Nagar subway, a 50-year demand, is fulfilled," said AVS Marimuthu, co-convenor of the North Chennai People's Rights Federation. Voters also appreciated the revamp of parks and schools, and the redevelopment of Pulianthope ITI.
"Libraries are good. It's amazing that they open such a space for just Rs 5. Good that they are concentrating more on infrastructure development in north Chennai," said Ratheesh, a resident. Along with Mudhalvar Padaippagam, the CMDA-developed sports complexes have also found favour with voters.
However, residents and shopkeepers across the constituency pointed out something that could not be ignored: "We don't get to see the MLA often."
That is a common complaint against DMK MLA Idream R Murthy. Some residents said they are unsure about his accessibility, especially when compared to the more grounded former representative AIADMK's D Jayakumar. The former minister often visits the constituency, residents said.
Speaking to DT Next, Murthy said, "Jayakumar has been the MLA for 25 years and is well known among the residents. Maybe that's why people feel so. I visit Stanley and RSRM once a week and regularly inspect project works, apart from my 10 am to 1 pm visiting hours at the MLA office."
Royapuram, which includes areas such as Old Washermenpet, Mint, and Kasimedu, is among north Chennai's most densely populated constituencies, with narrow streets, small businesses and constant movement. In the 2021 election, Murthy secured 64,424 votes, defeating Jayakumar, who polled 36,645.
But basic necessities are yet to be met, despite the constituency electing an MLA from the ruling party. Residents in areas including Adam Street and Thoppai Street say that sewage mixing with the drinking water pipeline is a common issue. Streets such as Kappal Polu Street, Manikanda Mudhali Street, and Andiappan Street continue to experience waterlogging, according to residents.
Street vendors, meanwhile, accuse police officials of harassment. "We have been here for decades. Police continue to harass us and take bribes. We have to bribe more under the present regime," alleged a shopkeeper in Royapuram, seeking anonymity.
"Modern fish market remains our dream," says Nanjil, president of the All Fishermen Association. "We lack basic infrastructure like running water and drainage. While modern facilities are provided for other sectors, fishermen's livelihood needs are neglected."
Voters have also demanded relaying of roads, including Cemetery Road, instead of patchwork, and an overbridge connecting Washermenpet railway station with MC Road.
D Jayakumar alleges that no development work has been done in the past five years. "Voters are not unhappy as they don't have a voice on the ground," he added.
Meanwhile, MLA Murthy asserted that around Rs 2,000 crores have been spent on 50-plus schemes. Stanley Hospital's capacity has been improved. Most of the pumping stations and 60-year-old sewer pipes have been replaced," he said. The MLA assured that the proposed flyover from the Royapuram Bridge to the Kasimedu cemetery will be the first project to be taken up under Dravidian model 2.0 to ease congestion.