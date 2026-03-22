Constituency watch: Royapuram Amid progress, problems persist

A stretch away on Adam Street, the availability of potable drinking water has improved, says a resident. "We used to wait for tankers, which weren't regular. We get piped water on a daily basis now," she said.

Across Royapuram, these two strands-improvement in drinking water supply and persistent civic issues-run alongside. Royapuram give a mixed response on improvements in the constituency.

The day-to-day problems of 2021 still persist in 2026. Voters in Royapuram say they are in good spirits about the schemes launched and the development works underway. "A new block at RSRM hospital has come up. We faced frequent power cuts earlier; new transformers have put an end to them. The Bhojaraja Nagar subway, a 50-year demand, is fulfilled," said AVS Marimuthu, co-convenor of the North Chennai People's Rights Federation. Voters also appreciated the revamp of parks and schools, and the redevelopment of Pulianthope ITI.